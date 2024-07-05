WATCH: 2 manatee calves receive critical care at ZooTampa

- ZooTampa is helping care for two manatee calves.
- They are receiving care in the critical care pool at the zoo.
- One manatee arrived on July 4, and the other arrived about a week ago.
- One of the calves came from the Miami area.
New HOA laws and how they impact you
45% of Floridians live in an HOA community, more than any other state in the country. ABC Action News reporter Jada Williams answered your questions about the new HOA laws affecting homeowners.
Breaking down Florida's new laws surrounding HOAs