Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

WATCH: 2 manatee calves receive critical care at ZooTampa

Two baby manatees are being helped out by the team at ZooTampa.
Manatees ZooTampa
Posted at 2:09 PM, Jul 05, 2024
  • ZooTampa is helping care for two manatee calves.
  • They are receiving care in the critical care pool at the zoo.
  • One manatee arrived on July 4, and the other arrived about a week ago.
  • One of the calves came from the Miami area.

New HOA laws and how they impact you
45% of Floridians live in an HOA community, more than any other state in the country. ABC Action News reporter Jada Williams answered your questions about the new HOA laws affecting homeowners.

Breaking down Florida's new laws surrounding HOAs

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.