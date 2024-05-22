Video captures Lennard High School student's head being slammed on concrete sidewalk

RUSKIN, Fla. — At least two videos of a violent fight at Lennard High School in Hillsborough County showed a student's head getting slammed on the concrete.

Numerous parents have emailed ABC Action News about the fight and the school system's response to it.

On Tuesday, Hillsborough County Schools said a call came in from Lennard about a possible fight between two students. However, a second video from the scene showed more than two students involved in the fight.

The school district also said Tuesday that the student who was slammed on the ground was able to walk to the nurse's office and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The extent of the victim's injuries or condition has not been released.

Wednesday, the school district issued a statement on the fight that read:

We do not tolerate this type of behavior on our campuses and are handling discipline for the aggressors, in accordance with our Student Code of Conduct.



When administrators are aware of a potential fight, they can take proactive measures to intervene. However, if we are not aware, as in this case, we then have to respond to the situation at hand, which we did immediately.



Our schools have a variety of resources and support, including a team of trusted adults, that students can go to if they are having issues with other students. We consistently remind students that there are other ways to resolve conflicts. We as school leaders, parents, and community members need to be involved and help teens and young adults understand how they can address problems they may be having in a productive way.