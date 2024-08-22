USF freshman move in as school expects record number of students to live on campus

TAMPA, Fla — It's move-in day at the University of South Florida as school officials said they expect a record number of students to live on campus.

"I'm feeling very excited, a little nervous, but I know everyone has the first day nerves," Grace Tucker said.

Tucker is just one of the nearly 3,000 students unpacking and settling into their new homes for the semester. She said she's starting this new chapter with her twin sister.

"I'm actually really excited. I never thought we would end up at the same college together, but I'm super excited to be with her— it's just another support system, especially when you're from out of state. We're from Virginia." Tucker added.

USF expects 10,000 people to pack the Tampa campus Thursday as families move their students into their dorms with the help of student volunteers.

We talked with one family who said they looked around and did their research and on campus living was the best option for their student as rates for the Tampa campus range from $800 to $1,300 a month.

"The price and the finances matched up better here than outside and there's more security on campus than there is outside. The police force is present and they're everywhere and within minutes of calling," Paren Jesus Barrio said.

USF's President said another 200 beds were added to Sarasota Manatee and as campuses continue to fill up each year, the university told us it's looking to continue to add more rooms.

"We are absolutely 100 percent full on all three of our campuses and we have new houses that just opened up in Sarasota Manatee. We have 7,500 beds now between all of our locations," President Rhea Law said.

As for families, move in day will always be bittersweet.

"She's going to be spreading her wings and doing her own thing so very excited for her and of course as her mom nervous, right? This is our youngest daughter going to college. But yes, super excited," Priscilla Barrio