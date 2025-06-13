Man arrested for blackmailing, sexually exploiting minors over the internet: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) arrested a man for sexually exploiting and blackmailing minors over the internet.

Police received a tip from an anonymous victim who said the suspect, 29-year-old Sunghyun Kim, had blackmailed and sexually exploited him online.

After a three-month investigation, detectives found that the suspect was engaging with multiple underage individuals through social media, receiving sexual content from them, and then blackmailing them.

HCSO said detectives took Kim's devices and found more than one thousand files of child sexual abuse material and computer-generated child abuse material. They also found 45 files depicting sexual activities with an animal.

Kim was arrested and charged with:



Possession of child pornography

Possession of generated child pornography

Filming, distributing, or possessing content depicting sexual activity with an animal

Promotion of sexual performance by a child

Transmission of Harmful Material to a minor

Use of computer service for lewd or lascivious exhibition

Investigators are asking anyone who believes Sunghyun Kim may have victimized them to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.