Suspect linked to deadly Miami shooting found and arrested in Tampa: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department (HCSO) arrested a man wanted for murder in the Miami area.

On June 4, the Miami Police Department responded to a call about a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officers at the scene also found a man who had died from a gunshot wound.

On June 12, HCSO received information from the Miami Police Department that the suspect, 60-year-old Anonio Vera, may be in Hillsborough County. Deputies located the suspect's vehicle at a house in Tampa and took him in without incident.