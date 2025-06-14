Suspect linked to deadly Miami shooting found and arrested in Tampa: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department (HCSO) arrested a man wanted for murder in the Miami area.
On June 4, the Miami Police Department responded to a call about a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officers at the scene also found a man who had died from a gunshot wound.
On June 12, HCSO received information from the Miami Police Department that the suspect, 60-year-old Anonio Vera, may be in Hillsborough County. Deputies located the suspect's vehicle at a house in Tampa and took him in without incident.
Pasco County woman trying to rebuild mobile home after hurricanes
"I cried, of course, because I've worked very hard getting it nice, which has been difficult for me since I lost my husband and being alone,” Kelly Welty said.
Welty's mobile home lost its roof during Hurricane Milton. She said it was the only one in the Buena Vista community to get totaled by a tornado.