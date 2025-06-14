One person killed in Tampa shooting: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that left a person dead in the early morning of June 14.
According to a TPD , officers responded to the 6800 block of Adamo Drive for a report of shots fired just after 3 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found one person dead.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the shooting.
Currently, no arrests have been made.
It didn’t appear to be a random act of violence, according to police.
No other information was made available.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact TPD at 813-231-6130.
This is a developing story.
