One person killed in Tampa shooting: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that left a person dead in the early morning of June 14.

According to a TPD , officers responded to the 6800 block of Adamo Drive for a report of shots fired just after 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found one person dead.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the shooting.

Currently, no arrests have been made.

It didn’t appear to be a random act of violence, according to police.

No other information was made available.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact TPD at 813-231-6130.

This is a developing story.