RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said their helicopter was surveilling over Riverview when it was hit by a laser beam several times on Saturday, June 14.

WATCH: Laser strike on HCSO helicopter results in arrest after endangering flight crew

Deputies said the “powerful green laser beam” temporarily impaired the flight crew’s visibility, endangering them and could have led to deadly consequences.

HCSO said they tracked the laser to the 10000 block of Johanna Avenue, a mobile home, where they arrested 58-year-old James Cardamone for Misuse of a Laser Lighting Device.