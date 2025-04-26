University Area family receives free car after losing everything due to Hurricane Milton flooding

TAMPA, Fla. — A family in the University Area received a much-needed boost thanks to a collaborative effort led by the University Area Community Development Corporation (UA CDC) and Grow Financial, a local credit union.

The Desir family lost their car after their home flooded during Hurricane Milton.

They were gifted with a replacement car six months later.

"I feel so happy. After everything that’s happened, it’s a blessing," said Sylvio Desir. "Thank you, God, for this opportunity."

The University Area was already a neighborhood stricken with transportation issues. Then, Hurricane Milton flooded neighborhoods, making transportation even more difficult for those in the community, as they struggled.

Dr. Sarah Combs, CEO of UA CDC, highlighted the transportation challenges facing the community.

“Unfortunately, Hurricane Milton took many vehicles away from our residents. We are committed to finding ways to provide access to transportation, whether through direct assistance like this or by creating alternative options such as public transportation and e-bikes,” she explained.

The identification of families in need was made possible through the UA CDC's partnership with Shaw Elementary School. Community Resource Teacher Chardae Duffy described the process of selecting the family by working closely with the school's social worker.

“We wanted to find a family that truly deserves this opportunity after everything they went through. It was an emotional experience,” Duffy shared.

Chantal Negron, AVP of Community Development at Grow Financial, emphasized the importance of community collaboration.

“We believe in supporting our neighborhoods. Seeing the joy and relief on this family's faces is a testament to why we do this work,” she reflected.

Today's event underscored the importance of community support in the face of adversity. The emotional reunion with a car, something many take for granted, illuminated the struggles families face even months after a crisis.

Duffy noted, “Kids are resilient, but the mental toll of losing their homes can manifest in ways we don’t immediately see.”

Despite the overwhelming challenges presented by the hurricane, this moment of joy serves as a reminder of the strength and unity within the community.

Looking to the future, Grow Financial and UA CDC remain committed to supporting the community and addressing the ongoing needs of families still impacted by Hurricane Milton. The promise of further initiatives aims to restore a sense of stability and security to those who need it most.