United Way Suncoast launches 'Week of Caring' with volunteer events in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Leigh Weaver didn't mean to kneel in wet paint and ruin her jeans.

But she can't stop smiling anyway.

"If you didn't get paint on you, did you even do anything?" said the all-star volunteer.

Weaver and her colleagues from JP Morgan Chase & Co. are teaming up with the United Way Suncoast to paint a mural and help beautify Harvest Hope Park in Tampa's University Area.

It's a big, beautiful kickoff event for the United Way Suncoast's annual "Week of Caring" — rousing events all over Tampa Bay that pair companies and nonprofits, volunteers and the community.

This is also Global Volunteer Month, a worldwide call to arms.

But wait, there's more: This is also United Way Suncoast's 100th anniversary year.

And, to top it all off, Harvest Hope Park is the crown jewel of the University Area CDC's area rebirth mission.

So yes, there is a lot of good in the air.

"Oh, it's a special week, mobilizing people to get the spirit to roll their sleeves up, getting their hands dirty, and giving back to the community," said Mike McCollum, the local nonprofit's chief philanthropy officer.

For more on volunteering opportunities in Tampa Bay, go here.