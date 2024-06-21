Two people dead after shooting in New Tampa, TPD says no threat to public

TAMPA, Fla — Two people are dead after a shooting in New Tampa. Tampa Police Department (TPD) says the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of New Tampa Boulevard.

An adult male was located with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead, according to officials.

TPD says that a short time later, they located a vehicle involved near Bearss Avenue. Two additional people in the car had gunshot wounds. One person in the vehicle was dead, and the second person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe that all people involved in the shooting knew each other and there is no threat to the public.

This is the second shooting in New Tampa this week. A man was found dead in aroadway on Regents Park Drive on Monday.