HCSO begins homicide investigation after person found dead in roadway

Posted at 5:04 PM, Jun 17, 2024

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating a homicide that occurred Monday afternoon in the 19000 block of Bruce B. Downs Blvd. at Regents Park Drive.

According to authorities, HCSO’s Communications Center received a call at 2:51 p.m. Monday about a person who died after gunshots were fired in the roadway on Regents Park Drive.

Officials said that when deputies arrived, they confirmed that the person had died.

If anyone was in the area and has any tips regarding the incident, call HCSO's non-emergency line at 813-247-8200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

