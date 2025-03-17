Two dead after multi-vehicle crash in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said two people died after multiple vehicles crashed at a Tampa intersection on Monday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., officers said they responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of N 50th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was taken to the hospital for his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Two juvenile victims were transported to a local hospital and are currently being treated for their injuries.

At this time, all lanes are closed on N 50th Street from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd to N 32nd Street. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.