Northbound 275 to eastbound I-4 interchange lanes reopen after crash

Tampa Fire Rescue said the northbound lanes of I-275 and eastbound I-4 interchange lanes were closed due to a crash on Thursday afternoon.
FDOT said all lanes have since reopened.
Expect delays on NB 275 when traveling downtown Thursday afternoon and evening.
A scammer tricked an 89-year-old, telling her that her grandson was hurt and that she needed to withdraw nearly $10,000 immediately. Luckily, Jennifer Sgro, a teller at Achieva Credit Union in Clearwater, stepped in when she recognized something was wrong.
Credit union teller saves grandmother from nearly $10,000 scam