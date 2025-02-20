Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Northbound 275 to eastbound I-4 interchange lanes reopen after crash

tfr crash.png
Tampa Fire Rescue
tfr crash.png
Posted
and last updated

Tampa Fire Rescue said the northbound lanes of I-275 and eastbound I-4 interchange lanes were closed due to a crash on Thursday afternoon.

FDOT said all lanes have since reopened.

Expect delays on NB 275 when traveling downtown Thursday afternoon and evening.


A scammer tricked an 89-year-old, telling her that her grandson was hurt and that she needed to withdraw nearly $10,000 immediately. Luckily, Jennifer Sgro, a teller at Achieva Credit Union in Clearwater, stepped in when she recognized something was wrong.

Credit union teller saves grandmother from nearly $10,000 scam

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.