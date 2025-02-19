Traffic Advisory: Busy weekend in Tampa could be traffic nightmare for drivers

TAMPA, Fla — The City of Tampa is preparing for a big weekend of events and advising drivers to be prepared if they travel downtown.

The City estimates that over 150,000 people will be in and around Tampa for events.

The ABC Action News Health and Fitness Expo for the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic starts Friday morning at 10 a.m. at the Tampa Convention Center and will continue until Saturday evening. Thousands of runners will be in and around the Tampa Convention Center, picking up race packets and checking out the health and fitness expo.

Races for the Publix Gasparilla distance classic starts at 6:40 a.m. on Saturday at Brorein & Franklin Street and continues up Bayshore Boulevard. The races will impact traffic in the area all morning long.

On Sunday, races start at 5:55 a.m. on Bayshore Boulevard. Races will impact traffic in the area all morning long.

Amalie Arena also has events scheduled every night this weekend, with Lil Weezyan performing on Friday, Kelsea Ballerini on Saturday, and a Lightning game against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.

The City said that in addition to those events, Ybor is having Fiesta Day, and shows are also scheduled for the Straz and the Tampa Theatre.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and road closures in downtown all weekend long.

ABC Action News sponsors the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic and will have coverage all weekend of the event. Full Coverage: PGDC