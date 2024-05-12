Watch Now
TPD: Two men shot, killed in SoHo after dispute

Tampa Police Department
Posted at 6:18 AM, May 12, 2024
Two men were fatally shot early Sunday morning in the SoHo area after an altercation between two groups of people, according to the Tampa Police Department.

At approximately 2:57 a.m., officers on patrol in SoHo heard shots fired and responded to a parking lot on the 500 block of South Howard Avenue.

Three adult males had been shot. They were taken to an area hospital, where two victims were later pronounced dead.

According to a preliminary investigation, the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two groups of people.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477. 

 

 
