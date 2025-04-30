Watch Now
New activities center aims to bring more resources to Tampa foster children

TAMPA, Fla. — A new activities center for kids celebrated its groundbreaking Tuesday morning in Tampa.

“A Kid’s Place” is designed to help youths currently in foster care or aging out of foster care. The non-profit provides services that help meet social, educational, medical and psychological needs of children and young adults between 18 and 22 years old.

The organization aims to keep siblings together until a more permanent home can be provided.

This new activities center has nearly 13,000 square feet of multipurpose space, including classrooms, a computer lab, and areas for focusing on independent living skills and mentoring. It will also provide spaces for birthday parties and other celebrations.

Since 2009, A Kid’s Place has served more than 1,700 foster children in Tampa Bay.


