New travel regulations: REAL ID requirement set to launch next week

TAMPA, Fla. — Air travelers preparing for flights will soon need to adjust to new identification requirements. REAL ID requirements officially launch nationwide on May 7.

However, Tampa International Airport and other airports across the country will soft-launch the changes as early as this week to help travelers get acquainted.

The announcement comes after multiple delays over the past two decades, as the federal government seeks to enhance security measures at airports nationwide.

Emily Nips, Director of Communications for Tampa International Airport, emphasized the importance of being REAL ID compliant for travelers. "If you plan to travel through an airport after May 7, you must have a REAL ID-compliant form of identification," she stated, noting that while Florida has seen encouraging compliance rates, many travelers from other states may not have the necessary credentials.

"Our goal is to ensure that our customers have the smoothest experience possible, which we anticipate will involve additional measures to facilitate the process, especially for those who may not have a REAL ID," Nips added. She said that approximately 20-25% of travelers might encounter challenges due to non-compliance and stressed the need for awareness ahead of the deadline.

Security officials at TPA are ready to implement the change, according to Kirk Skinner, the Federal Security Director for the Greater Tampa Bay area.

WFTS

"When a passenger approaches the checkpoint, they'll notice two large signs: one directing them to the REAL ID lane and another for those without it. While we hope to streamline the process in the coming days, passengers without a REAL ID may experience delays," he explained.

For those who do not possess a REAL ID, several forms of accepted identification remain acceptable. These include passports, enhanced driver's licenses, and Department of Defense IDs. You can find the complete list of approved identification here.

Passengers unable to present any of these options should prepare for additional TSA screening. Even still, they might face the risk of missing their flights. Travel experts recommend arriving at the airport at least 90 minutes before scheduled departure to accommodate potential delays and ensure a smooth travel experience.

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, over 99% of Floridians have already obtained their REAL IDs.

For those uncertain whether they have a REAL ID, a quick check can be made by looking for a star—either black or gold—located in the upper corner of their driver's license. Without it, travelers will need to obtain a new license and present additional documentation, such as a birth certificate, to complete the verification process.

The REAL ID initiative, developed in response to the September 11 attacks in 2001, aims to strengthen security measures and enhance traveler safety.

“The transportation system is an attractive target, and Real ID leverages modern technology to improve passenger identification and verification processes,” Skinner said.

Passed by Congress in 2005, the REAL ID Act enacted the 9/11 Commission's recommendation that the Federal Government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses.” The Act established minimum security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards, and prohibits certain federal agencies from accepting, for official purposes, licenses and identification cards from states that do not meet these standards. These purposes are:



Accessing certain federal facilities

Boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft

Entering nuclear power plants

"It took too long. We should have had this a long time ago. Security is important," said one traveler.

As the deadline approaches, travelers are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the REAL ID requirements to avoid disruptions during their upcoming journeys.