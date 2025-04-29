Temporary parking lot closures announced for Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals series

The Tampa Bay Rays announced some temporary parking lot closures for the series with the Kansas City Royals this week.

The Rays said all Crown Automotive General Parking (TSA North Lots 1-4) will be closed for games from April 29 to May 1.

General parking will be available in Lots 5 and 7 for those three games.

The Rays stated that if you have already purchased a General Parking Lot pass or have a parking package, it can be used in Lots 5 and 7, and fans do not need to buy a new pass.

Parking passes for the Premium Lot at Steinbrenner Field will still be accepted in that lot as usual.

