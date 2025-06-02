Thousands were without power after strong line of storms moves through Tampa

TAMPA, Fla — Thousands of people in the Tampa area were without power after a strong line of storms moved through Monday.

Tampa Electric (TECO) reports that around 6,000 customers were without power in the Tampa area around noon.

The number of outages has dropped to around 2,700 as of 1:30 p.m., and as of 3 p.m., the outage was mostly resolved, with only a few hundred customers still without power.

Intense storms moved across the area late Monday morning.

The TECO outage map indicates that power is expected to be restored around 5 p.m.

See the updated outage map here.

See the latest forecast.