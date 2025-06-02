TAMPA, Fla. — The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) is another step closer to reviving the Cross Bay Ferry.

Last week, PSTA board members unanimously voted to request a transfer of federal funds from the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART).

WATCH: HART approves grant to allow PSTA to move forward with returning ferry service between Tampa and St. Pete

HART members voted to approve the transfer. The $4.86 million in federal grant money will now help PSTA acquire either a brand new vessel or two used vessels.

The funding, originally awarded to HART through a competitive federal grant program, would allow PSTA to purchase one or more high-speed ferry vessels.

Deborah Figgs-Sanders, Chair of the PSTA Board, expressed her enthusiasm about the decision. "With the motion being passed, we're feeling phenomenal," she said. “We are here to represent the PSTA Board, who unanimously voted to accept the transfer of the funds because we're excited. This is part of multi-mobile transportation that we've looked forward to, and we always want to be a trendsetter in developing regional transportation in the Tampa Bay area.”

Multiple organizations, including the Tampa Downtown Partnership, argued in favor of the transfer.

"A ferry between Hillsborough County and Pinellas County is a congestion proof mobility option that will increase economic activity, sales tax revenue, and, most importantly, take additional vehicles off our roads. The previous service aligned with Lightning home games, and is a great example of how the system benefits Tampa," one speaker noted. "Previous passenger surveys have shown that many passengers would not have taken the trip and spent their money here in Hillsborough County and in downtown, if not for that ferry service."

John Green, Chief External Affairs Officer for Feeding Tampa Bay and co-chair of the chamber's Policy Council, highlighted how the ferry service represents a practical solution to workforce mobility issues exacerbated by traffic congestion.

"It offers a cost-effective way to enhance connectivity and will help us reach our goals of easing commuting burdens while fostering economic growth."

Despite the enthusiasm, some board members raised concerns over the use of federal funds.

John King described the ferry proposal as potentially “frivolous” and likened it to a "joyride."

"Considering the fact that the federal government is 3.6 trillion dollars in the hole, I don't see why it's being spent on what amounts to a joy ride on Tampa Bay."

However, PSTA CEO Brad Miller cautioned that the money will not be returned to the government to help clear the national debt. They cautioned that if the funds aren't allocated for this service, they might go to other cities, such as Seattle or Charleston. That's because the grant money is already available for the specific purpose of buying a ferry vessel.

“Some call it a joyride. Sixteen percent that we know use it for economical reasons to get back and forth from Bay to Bay," Figgs-Sanders stated. "We are here as a tourist attraction. Many of us depend on our tourist dollars, and if this is something that we can provide for those here to visit Tampa Bay, as well as economically grow from them coming to our area, why not?"

PSTA plans to own the boats rather than lease them, as has been done in previous ferry operations. PSTA will contract with an experienced third-party organization to operate the vessels. Locally owning the vessels is expected to lower long-term operating costs and strengthen the reliability and flexibility of the service.

"We are going to be the ones administering it. PSTA is a leader in transportation. We want to ensure that those dollars are being used in the best way," said Figgs-Sanders.

The next steps involve federal approval from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) for the funds to be fully allocated.

A Request for Proposals (RFP) for an operating partner is expected to be issued this summer.

The new cross-bay ferry service could begin operations as early as 2026.