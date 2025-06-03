TGH employee arrested for possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said deputies arrested Tampa General Hospital employee David Scott Farber, 42, for possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

Deputies said their Internet Predator Unit started investigating after discovering “suspicious activity” on social media. Detectives searched Farber’s residence and recovered 79 photos and videos of child sexual abuse material.

Farber had also taken “inappropriate photos and videos of himself in operating rooms and patient care areas, which he then distributed to others via social media,” deputies said.

Farber was arrested on June 3. He faces 79 felony counts related to the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.