Caribbean Heritage on full display in Tampa this weekend

TAMPA, Fla — June marks National Caribbean Heritage Month, and there is a local organization that is bringing music, art and food from the islands to Tampa Bay for a celebration you won’t find anywhere else.

“West Central Florida is actually one of the largest populations of Caribbean people in the United States,” said Roxeanne Bartley, with The Caribbean American National Development Organization, also known as CANDO.

For the past 13 years, the non-profit organization has hosted the Tampa Bay Caribbean Heritage Festival but this year is a little different, as admission is free for the first time.

“If you are going to jump on a plane or cruise ship to go to the Caribbean, but you can stay locally right here and enjoy the food, meet the people, see the wonderful costumes and enjoy the art, just the warmth of the Caribbean right here in Tampa Bay,” said Bartley.

Performers like Krazy K from San Lucia and Keemba on Da Drums from St. Kitts and Nevis say it’s an honor to bring their customs and traditions from the islands to Tampa Bay.

“I mean it’s amazing, that’s something I wanted to do since I was a kid, and I’ve been dreaming about it for years, and it’s happening right now, so it’s a blessing,” said Krazy K.

“It means a lot because I feel like I’m able to share my experiences, it becomes a celebration like a reunion,” said Keemba on Da Drums.

Also new this year is an art show featuring young up-and-coming talent right out of high school.

“That opportunity isn’t exactly open to a lot of underserved communities, such as Caribbean American communities, and this event helps serve as a platform to get them out into the community and have them be better seen,” said artist Gavin Quijano.

Proceeds from the art sold will go back into CANDO programs.

“We focus on several pillars: health, education, workforce development, and disaster recovery,” said Bartley. “Not only do we feel we are a voice in the Caribbean community, we feel that we are a voice for Tampa Bay, we are part of what sets Tampa Bay apart both on the national and international stage, so we are very proud to be here.”

The Tampa Bay Caribbean Heritage Festival will be held on June 7 at the University Area Community Development Center from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“One thing I can’t wait for is the food, because you know we have food from Trinidad, we have food from St. Lucia, Jamaica, Haiti, and I like to sample each and every one,” said Krazy. K.