“Money isn't a game”: Residents plead for action as Hillsborough County gets $709M hurricane recovery grant

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County is expected to receive a federal grant of more than $700 million to help those impacted by the recent hurricanes. So, they set up a public hearing for the community to share their input on how to allocate the money.

Dozens of people attended Pierce Middle School to learn about how they can utilize this grant money to benefit their community. Wednesday's meeting was the first of nine.

Residents plead for action as Hillsborough County gets $709M hurricane grant

Drainage problems became a recurring theme.

"Ditches in town n country are horrible," said one person during public comment.

"Sewer control is really a priority," said Hillsborough County resident Jane Uhl during public comment.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is planning to grant Hillsborough County $709,324,000. It’s intended to help with recovery and mitigation efforts related to the disasters from the past two years.

County officials said the initiative will target communities and neighborhoods with the greatest unmet long-term recovery needs, particularly in lower-income areas.

One person during public comment said, "this money isn't a game or toy," and wants the county to take this seriously.

People in the county are frustrated that they are still feeling the impacts from Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"This is the first time the park has ever flooded," said Hillsborough County resident Michael Bales.

Bales owns a property in South Tampa called Homes of Regency Cove. It’s a 55+ waterfront community with more than 400 units. He said Helene brought about three to four feet of water into their homes, destroying the electrical infrastructure underground.

"It's a low to middle-income housing project, and everyone is being assessed $11,000," said Bales. "$11,000, and that's more than some folks even making a year."

He is calling on the county to assist with the underground electrical problem.

Meanwhile, Janes Uhl, has such a bad flooding problem in her area that when Milton hit, she had almost 18 inches of water enter her home.

"We lost half of the house," said Uhl. "My husband and I had to move in with our daughter, and we were there for 4.5, almost five months."

She is calling on the county to consider using the funds to clear the ditches and help with the drainage issues in Town 'n' Country.

"It was sad," said Uhl. "I mean, to lose your livelihood when you worked so hard for everything that you've got, and it's taken away."

The County stated that it’s still in the early planning stages, but it must submit an Action Plan to HUD by July 18.

"Our taxes are paying for these things, and we appreciate any help we can get," said Uhl during public comment.

Wednesday night’s meeting was the first of nine. If you'd like to share your thoughts in person, you still have time. But you can also do so online. You have until July 7 to fill out that public survey. You can find more information here.