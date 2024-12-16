The Uhuru Three sentenced to probation and community service, no prison

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Uhuru Three and their supporters walked out of federal court chanting, “not one day. Not one dime.”

This comes two years after the FBI raided the Uhuru house in St. Petersburg. That raid led to the arrest of founder Omali Yeshitela, members Penny Hess and Jesse Nevel.

The U.S. government said the three conspired with the founder of the anti-globalization movement of Russia. They were convicted of that charge but acquitted of the more serious charge of acting as agents of a foreign government.

Federal Judge William Jung sentenced Yeshitela, Hess, and Nevel to three years of probation and 300 hours of community service.

"When they indicted us, they expected us to fold. They expected us to run or to take a plea, which is mainly how they achieved their 99 percent conviction rate in federal criminal cases,” said Yeshitela’s granddaughter. “We didn't fold. we didn't run."

All three defendants spoke during a press conference after the sentencing. They were pleased with the judge’s ruling, but they are appealing the conviction, saying it violates their freedom of speech.

“Our lawyers have said that we shouldn't be here,” Yeshitela said. “We had a lawyer who said that if this thing goes to trial, it's an assault on the First Amendment."