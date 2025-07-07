Driver arrested for killing 19-year-old while running red light: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies arrested a man who they say fled the scene of a fatal crash he caused by running a red light in Riverview on the Fourth of July.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Meza Rosales was driving on Bloomingdale Avenue just before 5 a.m. when he sped through the light and crashed into a 19-year-old woman driving on Providence Road. Deputies found the woman dead at the scene.

HCSO said Rosales, 21, fled on foot before law enforcement arrived but was found within hours of the crash. He admitted to fleeing and showed signs of impairment, leading deputies to believe that alcohol was a contributing factor in the incident.

Rosales is facing a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving a death. Deputies said more charges may be coming.

This is still an ongoing investigation.