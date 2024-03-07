The Chiselers, selling treasures to preserve a treasure: historic Plant Hall

TAMPA, Fla. — This weekend marks the 59th annual Chiselers Market, held at historic Plant Hall. It’s a chance to bring home that one-of-a-kind item while at the same time preserving a one-of-a-kind building.

Throughout the year, the Chiselers collect gently used and new items from all walks of life and then sell them at their annual market. All money raised goes back to preserving Plant Hall, located on the University of Tampa campus.

“A lot of people don’t know about the Chiselers. They come to shop, but they really don’t know what our purpose is,” said Chiselers President Beth Garcia.

Garcia said the non-profit organization was started in 1959 with one main purpose: keeping Plant Hall looking beautiful.

“They started by chiseling mortar off of the fireplace tiles, and that’s how they became The Chiselers,” said Garcia.

From the minarets to the floor boards, The Chiselers have raised more than $10 million over the years for various projects.

“The university does spend an awful lot of money, and the city does own the building, so it’s a collaboration between a lot of organizations,” said Garcia.

“In this room alone, the music room, it’s a little over one million dollars in investment just in this room,” said chiseler Irene Baker.

The bulk of the fundraising can be credited to their annual market, now in year 59, where thousands of items, from furniture to jewelry to artwork and collectibles, are for sale.

“I have a whole house full of things from The Chiselers. There are so many unique and vintage items,” said Garcia. “Find your own treasure while preserving a treasure.”

For Gail Dee Russ, this is her 39th market. She is in charge of the sterling silver.

“And this is all donated from people who say their children don’t want it, so we get the heirlooms from the people who are downsizing, and we sell it. We sell every bit of it,” said Russ.

While down the hallway in the bargain section, Kaisy Shimberg Kelly prepares for her very first market.

“Any time you see any promotional materials of the Tampa area Plant Hall—and the minarets are always in the promotional materials—and I just wanted to be part of keeping it for my children’s generation and the generations beyond,” said Kelly.

No matter how long they’ve been a Chiseler when these ladies are asked what their favorite part is, the answer always tends to be the same.

“The friends I’ve made—it's really we all just work together and have a wonderful time all year packing and unpacking,” said chiseler Elena Cifuentes.

The treasure hunting lasts from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Plant Hall. Admission is free.

“If you want a good deal and want top pick, you should come very early,” said Garcia.

For more information, go to thechiselersinc.com.