Teen taken to hospital after being shot in an alleged road rage incident in Hillsborough County: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — A teen was shot in an alleged road rage incident in Hillsborough County. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, two people were driving on the road near 4202 South Falkenburg in Riverview around 5 p.m. Tuesday when they got into an altercation.

After the altercation, the driver of one of the cars allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at the other vehicle. One of the bullets hit a 16-year-old female passenger.

She was taken to Tampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to HCSO.

"There is absolutely no reason for an innocent 16-year-old to be in the hospital because of a road rage incident," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

HCSO said they are continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting but say they are in contact with everyone involved and believe this is an isolated incident.