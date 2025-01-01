Watch Now
Teen injured in downtown Tampa shooting early New Year's morning: TPD

TAMPA, Fla — A Teen was injured in a shooting in Downtown Tampa early on New Year's morning.

According to the Tampa Police Department(TPD), the shooting victim was located by an officer patrolling downtown for New Year's Eve near N. Tampa Street and E. Cass a little after 1 a.m.

The teen girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD said they do not believe that the shooting that took place at Curtis Hixon Park earlier in the evening is related to this.

Police said they are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

TPD urges anyone with information to call 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

