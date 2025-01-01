Security guard shot at Curtis Hixon Park on New Year's Eve: TPD

TAMPA, Fla — A security guard was shot at Curtis Hixon Park on New Year's Eve.

According to the Tampa Police Department (TPD), the shooting happened on Tuesday night around 10:45 p.m. at the 600 Block of N. Ashley Drive.

TPD said that security was attempting to remove a crowd from the park. During the process, one of the security guards, a man in his late 30s, was shot.

He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

This is a developing story. Look for updates at abcactionnews.com