TAMPA — Gerry Izzo visited the SS American Victory Ship about four years ago.

And decided he wanted to be one of the people giving tours.

“I had taught history and was kind of a World War II buff. So by the time I had left the ship, he had me filling out an application to be a volunteer onboard,” Izzo said.

WATCH Tampa's own American Victory Ship celebrates 80th anniversary

American victory ship turns 80

Izzo said he loves showing everyone the historic cargo ship that’s been docked at the Port of Tampa for more than 20 years.

It was built in 1945 and served around the world in World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam.

“I think that people should understand that we built 3,500 ships like this in a matter of just under four years. And it’s an inspiration to us to remember what we can do when we are a united United States,” said Izzo.

Navy veteran Bill Kuzmick is the President of the American Victory Ship.

Among his favorite spots is the engine room.

“Everything down here powers the ship,” said Kuzmick.

Other popular spots are the wheelhouse, which can still steer this ship when it’s on the move, and the big guns on the deck.

“Some for anti-aircraft. Some for surface and subsurface,” Kuzmick said.

It’s one of only three remaining Victory Class ships still in existence, and May 24 was its 80th anniversary celebration.

“I always like to remind folks that she still serves today. Do a lot of training with active duty, reserve military, firefighters, police officers, and more,” said Kuzmick.

The anniversary celebration will include guided tours, historic WWII vehicles and reenactors, and food trucks on the docks.

Kuzmick said watching other vets come here is especially meaningful, especially on Memorial Day.

“I have a couple folks that I always think about on Memorial Day, and you see that bubble up in people’s experience when they come here. It’s touching,” said Kuzmick.