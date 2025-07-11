2 arrested in Lakeland for trafficking and exploiting missing 14-year-old girl

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said two people were arrested in Lakeland for trafficking and financially exploiting a 15-year-old girl who was missing for several months.

HCSO said detectives were monitoring adult escort ads when they identified one of the females in the ads, who was believed to be a missing minor from Hillsborough County.

Deputies said a joint undercover operation with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Lakeland Police Department successfully located the missing girl in Lakeland and removed her from the location.

HCSO reported that the girl was found with 22-year-old Terrance Whitfield Jr, who deputies identified as her trafficker. Further investigation revealed that 36-year-old Brittany Armstrong was also involved in exploiting the minor.

Deputies said that Armstrong assisted in posting the girl in online adult escort advertisements, while Whitfield would communicate with sex buyers, arrange commercial sexual encounters collect the money from the acts.

The report said both Whitfield and Armstrong were booked in the Polk County Jail and are facing charges of human trafficking. Whitfield was also charged with using money from prostitution and unlawfully using a two-way communication device.

HCSO urges anyone who believes they may be a victim or has information about this case to contact them at (813) 247-8000.

This is an ongoing investigation.