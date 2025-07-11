TAMPA, Fla. — The demolition of the Howard Frankland bridge, built in the 1960s, is officially underway.

David Alonso, the FDOT Construction Project Manager for Howard Frankland, provided insights into the project and its implications for the local community.

"We just shifted traffic earlier this week, on Wednesday morning, off of the 1960s bridge onto the 1990s bridge," Alonso announced. "This opened up access for the contractor to begin the demo operation, and they hit the ground running."

WATCH: Old Howard Frankland Bridge demolition begins as new bridge nears completion

Old Howard Frankland Bridge demolition begins as new bridge nears completion

The demolition work has begun with crews drilling holes into the bridge deck and removing light poles. Alonso explained that cranes and barges will be utilized to lift sections of the bridge and transport them down the bay.

"We're here just witnessing history, taking it in, reflecting on what's happening," he added. "It's happening very quickly."

WFTS

With a strong connection to the region, Alonso expressed a personal sentiment regarding the bridge's history.

"I was born and raised in Tampa Bay, so this is a rich piece of my own history. I think we should all take a moment to pause and reflect on what's going on, but also celebrate the new bridge," he said.

That new bridge, which began construction in 2020 and is projected to be completed in early 2026, is designed to be more capable, resilient, and safer than its predecessor.

WFTS

"It offers more capacity. It's bigger, taller, [and] more resilient," Alonso noted. "We're expecting 100 years out of our new bridge."

As for public perceptions of demolition, Alonso clarified that the process will not involve explosive methods.

“I'm sorry to burst a lot of bubbles out there that think it was gonna be some flashy thing,” he stated. “This will be slow, methodical... it's better for the environment.”

He further explained that this approach is intended to ensure all materials from the 1960s bridge are removed in an environmentally responsible manner, avoiding risks to marine life and boating safety.

"Over the next seven to eight months, you'll start seeing it disappearing from the middle of Tampa Bay, and working that demo will progress in a sequential fashion out to both Hillsborough and Pinellas sides of the causeways," he explained.

Additionally, Alonso highlighted the sustainability aspect of the project, noting that concrete is one of the highest recycled materials.

"Concrete will be broken up into various sizes, cleaned up, and resold for roadway applications and other construction needs," he explained.

WFTS

Looking ahead, Alonso described the timeline for the entire project, which is expected to wrap up within the next seven to eight months.

“We’ll see the Express Lanes opening up, the shared use path opening up, and the demo wrapping up all around the same time,” he stated.

As the initial stages of demolition progress, commuters can look forward to watching the transformation.

"You’ll be able to see if you're commuting on northbound from St. Pete to Tampa... glimpses of the bridge being lifted with the cranes," said Alonso.