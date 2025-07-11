Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lane back open on I-275 Southbound at Howard Avenue

TAMPA, Fla. — Lanes back open on I-275 after they were blocked due to police activity.

Florida Highway Patrol was investigating a box in the area.

According to FL511, the lanes of I-275 South at Howard Avenue are blocked due to police activity.

Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) traffic cameras showed law enforcement blocking multiple lanes, but was reopened as of 1 p.m.

This is a developing story.

