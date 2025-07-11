Lane back open on I-275 Southbound at Howard Avenue

TAMPA, Fla. — Lanes back open on I-275 after they were blocked due to police activity.
Florida Highway Patrol was investigating a box in the area.
According to FL511, the lanes of I-275 South at Howard Avenue are blocked due to police activity.
Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) traffic cameras showed law enforcement blocking multiple lanes, but was reopened as of 1 p.m.
This is a developing story.
Wimauma pastor deported to Guatemala, leaving church and family reeling
After living in the U.S. for more than two decades and leading a congregation of nearly 50, 42-year-old Maurilio Ambrocio was deported last week.
Wimauma pastor deported