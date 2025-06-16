Tampa woman brandished shotgun after getting kicked out of local cigar lounge: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities arrested a Tampa woman on June 15 after they said she was making threats to shoot people at a local business.

According to the Tampa Police Department (TPD), officers arrested 38-year-old Bernida Smith after she threatened to shoot patrons at a cigar lounge in the 1700 block of East 7th Avenue.

Witnesses told police that security guards asked Smith to leave for bringing unauthorized liquor into the cigar lounge. According to police, Smith then threatened to come back and shoot patrons at the lounge. Minutes later, police said Smith parked her vehicle in front of the lounge and approached the entrance armed with a shotgun.

Two security guards for the lounge were able to disarm Smith, and she was arrested by officers patrolling in the immediate area, according to police.

Officers found two additional firearms after searching Smith's vehicle, according to police. Smith faces multiple charges, including two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.