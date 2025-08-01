Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday begins as school supplies strain families' budget

The sales tax holiday will last the entire month of August. Local families tell us the school supply list gets longer and more expensive each year.
Florida back to school sales tax holiday starts Friday
Florida back to school sales tax holiday starts Friday
back to school tax holiday
Posted

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, families across Florida can take advantage of the states Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, which runs the entire month of August. The annual tax break is designed to give parents some much needed relief as they prepare their children for the upcoming school year.

From school supplies to clothing and footwear, eligible items can be purchased tax free offering some savings for families.

Families in our area tell us back to school shopping can put a serious strain on the family budget.

“It grows longer every year. Every grade they go up the longer the list gets,” Hunter said.

Lakeitha Hunter is a mother of two boys entering second and fifth grade. She explained that parents are faced with tough choices during back to school season.

“With school shopping you are in between sacrificing a bill and do I get these supplies,” Hunter said.

Another mother, Katy Rey, who has three children, said the costs quickly pile up.

“It is a little overwhelming,” Rey said.

In addition to the sales tax holiday there are local backpack giveaways and school supply drives happening in our region.

The Childrens Home Network SEEDS program is connecting low income families with school supplies. They plan to give away 300 fully loaded backpacks for children in the program who can not afford school supplies.

Free haircuts will be offered at the Back to School Bash at B&B Theaters in Wesley chase.

Backpack Hero is holding its annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway event on Saturday, August 2.

'I’m just scared!' Insurance denials halt chemotherapy treatment for FL woman with 'aggressive' breast cancer

Months have passed since Mary Barnes had a double mastectomy to treat an “aggressive” form of breast cancer. Now her treatments have been put on hold because of insurance denials.

FL woman delayed chemo treatment because of insurance denials

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.