Tampa Police officer shot near Busch Gardens released from hospital

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police officer who was shot in the line of duty on Wednesday was released from the hospital yesterday evening.

Tampa police said Master Police Officer Jordan Laupert is now recovering at home. Laupert shared the following message:

"I want to thank everyone for their concern, support, and prayers. I'm truly grateful for my fellow officers, Tampa Fire Rescue, and the TGH staff who were there for me in those first critical moments. And to the entire community, your genuine concern for my safety and your well wishes have meant the world to me and my family. We can't thank you enough."

TPD said the investigation remains ongoing.