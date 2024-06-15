1 person arrested after altercation in Tampa Walmart, store closed during investigation

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa Walmart store located at 1505 N. Dale Mabry Highway is closed during a police investigation.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded to the store around 1:39 p.m. Saturday after reports of an altercation inside the store between a vendor and other individuals.

Police said during an argument, one person pulled out a knife and cut another person.

One adult male was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Another adult male was arrested.

There is no word on when the store will open back up.

The investigation is active and ongoing.