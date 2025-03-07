Tampa teacher arrested for engaging in sexual activity with minor, HCSO says

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a teacher was arrested for engaging in sexual activity with a minor.
On June 17, 2024, deputies said they responded to an incident at a Marathon gas station on North Parsons Ave in Tampa. Deputies said Vernon White Jr., 31, had given a ride to a 17-year-old and then the victim and White Jr. performed sexual acts with each other.
Investigators spoke to White who admitted to giving the victim a ride but denied having any sexual activity. HCSO said DNA tests confirmed sexual activity did occur.
According to HCSO, White Jr. had been a teacher at Idea Hope Charter School in Tampa since 2021. He had no disciplinary history during his time there. The victim was not a student at Idea Hope.
White Jr. was arrested on March 6, 2025. He was charged with unlawful sexual act with a minor, lewd or lascivious touching of a minor 16 or 17 years of age by persons 24 years of age or older.
The investigation is ongoing.
