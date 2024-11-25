Shooting on N. Florida Avenue leaves 1 dead

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said they are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that left one person dead.

TPD said officers arrived to the 7700 block of North Florida Avenue around 3:45 p.m. and found an adult black male with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police closed North Florida Avenue between East Hanlon Street and East Kirby Street. TPD asked drivers to find alternate routes to allow the investigation to continue.

Anyone with information about the shooting or what led to the shooting is asked to call 813-231-6130 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).