Tampa Representative switches from Democrat to Republican in Florida House

Florida Legislature
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Florida Historic Capitol building during a legislative session, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Florida Legislature
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Republican majority in the Florida House of Representatives grew larger Monday when a member switched parties from Democrat to Republican.

Representative Susan Valdes of Tampa announced Monday she would be switching to the Republican Party. The announcement came from House Speaker Daniel Perez's office.

In the emailed announcement, Speaker Perez praised Valdes' work and said her addition gives the GOP the largest Republican Conference in the Florida House of Representatives history.

"We all know Susan as a fierce advocate for her community and a person of uncommon common sense," Speaker Perez wrote. "She will be a great asset to our Republican team."

Democratic Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell said the party was disappointed at the announcement and said Valdez has publicly said the Republican Party "does not adequately represent her constituents or beliefs."

"It is sad that she has elevated her own aspirations above the needs of her district," Representative Driskell said. "It feels especially egregious in light of the fact that, just last week, she ran for Hillsborough County Democratic Executive Committee Chair and lost by a substantial margin.

Republicans have controlled the House, Senate, and Governor's office since 1999. Democrats last controlled a branch of government in Florida in 1996.

