Tampa Repertory Theater uses performance to stop stigma around mental health

TAMPA, Fla. — May is Mental Health Awareness Month and a local theater company and non-profit organization have teamed up to help stop the stigma when it comes to mental health.

Tampa Repertory Theater is currently rehearsing for its upcoming musical, "Next To Normal." The theater hopes the musical will entertain, inspire and educate audiences about the stigmas surrounding mental health.

“'Next to Normal' is a Tony Award-winning, Pulitzer Prize-winning musical about a suburban family dealing with issues of mental health and healing from trauma,” said Alexis Carra Girbés, who plays the mother in the show.

Girbés said having the opportunity to portray the mother isn’t just a sense of pride but also responsibility.

“Because it is focused on mental health and mental health awareness, it will really help to forward the conversation and reduce the stigma around talking about it and being uncomfortable with those feelings,” said Girbés.

Director Emilia Sargent said the reality of the family on stage will resonate with the audience since every family, in their own way, is "Next To Normal."

“When you come to this musical you are almost in this musical. It is immersive. It is a shared experience between those on stage and those sitting in the chairs watching us,” said Sargent.

Actor and producer Jim Sorenson, who plays the dad, likes to think of the show as an entertaining way to address a serious topic.

“Doing shows like this normalizes the conversation around this. This is incredibly important because if you are afraid to talk, afraid to say anything, afraid to ask for help, you are never going to get it,” said Sorenson.

Musical Director Juan Rodriquez was first introduced to the show a decade ago. He said the story is more timely now than ever.

“Just from four years ago, COVID has changed the landscape of mental health and depression in our schools and in our students. I’m also a teacher, so I’m very sensitive to that,” said Rodriguez.

TampaRep also teamed up with Tampa Bay Thrives, a non-profit mental health coalition, to stop the stigma surrounding mental health.

They will be holding a panel discussion at the end of the show.

“This will be a great opportunity to have a discussion about anything that came up during the show that people want to talk about more in terms of what came to mind, what are some of the issues around mental health, are there any additional questions, can we help with resources?” said Carrie Zeisse.

"Next to Normal" runs from May 31 to June 16 at the TAR 120 Theater on the USF campus.

“We are so glad that ABC Action News is covering this story on Mental Health Awareness Month. You’re helping us get the word out,” said Sargent.

For show times and tickets, go to www.tamparep.org.