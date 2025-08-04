Baygulls Bakery in Tampa is a New York bagel spot opened by a New York pizza guy

TAMPA, Fla. — Sean Marsiglia and Matt Cerasaro grew up playing baseball together in New York.
Sean was the pitcher, and Matt was behind the plate.
"He had a pretty good changeup," says Matt.
And Sean, co-owner of the popular New York-style Three Brothers Pizza in Odessa and Palm Harbor, is still changing things up pretty well.
Sean brought Matt down to Tampa to help open the brand new Baygulls Bakery, a NY-style bagel shop now serving up deliciousness at 10007 W. Hillsborough Ave.
"A good New York bagel is going to be hand-rolled and boiled and baked daily using barley malt syrup," says Matt.
So it's NOT the water, as legend says!
Baygulls makes a variety of sweet and savory bagels, including a chewy, delicious salt bagel, not always easy to find.
You can also order a class BEC (bacon, egg and cheese) here, which is also a religion in New York.
Baygulls Bakery is open Wednesday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
