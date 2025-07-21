Tampa police seek individuals involved in Sunday shooting that left 1 hospitalized

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said detectives are trying to identify the individuals involved in a Sunday morning shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting on Whittier Street just after 6 a.m. on July 20.

TPD said they found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound and transported him to a local hospital.

The investigation revealed that two vehicles at the scene sustained multiple rounds of bullets, suggesting there was an exchange of gunfire at the location, per the report.

Detectives said the victim is currently hospitalized and in critical condition.

Police said they are looking to identify all individuals involved to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.