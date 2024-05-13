Tampa Police searching for missing woman connected to Amber Alert

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are currently searching for a missing woman who they say is connected to an overnight Amber Alert.

The Tampa Police Department said Sylvia Pagan, 34, was last seen around 10 a.m. on Altman Street on Sunday.

The FDLE originally issued the Amber Alert for her nine-year-old daughter, who officials said may have been in the company of Pagan, but she has since been found safe. Pagan, however, is still missing and considered endangered.

Police added that she may be with Jovanni Caceres Steffani.

Officials are asking the public to call 911 if they see Pagan or Steffani and to not approach them.