Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa Police search for bank robbery suspect who fled on e-bike: TPD

TPD Robbery Neptune Street
TPD
TPD Robbery Neptune Street
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police (TPD) are searching for a suspect seen on surveillance video robbing a bank on Tuesday morning and then fleeing on an e-bike.

TPD said a man went into the bank located in the 4000 block of W. Neptune Street around 9:20 a.m. He then approached the teller and demanded money.

The man was wearing a dark colored hoodie, jeans, gloves, a white bandana and sunglasses.

TPD said the suspect implied he had a weapon, but one was not seen.

Surveillance video shows the person grabbing money and putting it into a garbage bag.

Bank Robbery Neptune Street

The suspect then left on an e-bike.

TPD urged anyone with information to contact 813-231-6130 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.

"I know that my daughter is not the only one going through this difficult time, but she is not a criminal," said Lourdes Martinez. "She does not deserve to be there."

A Sarasota family is shaken up after being separated from their daughter. Federal agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 22-year-old daughter, Maria Martinez. And now, they are demanding for her return.

"Our children do not belong in cages:" Sarasota family demands return of daughter held by ICE

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.