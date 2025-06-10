Tampa Police search for bank robbery suspect who fled on e-bike: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police (TPD) are searching for a suspect seen on surveillance video robbing a bank on Tuesday morning and then fleeing on an e-bike.

TPD said a man went into the bank located in the 4000 block of W. Neptune Street around 9:20 a.m. He then approached the teller and demanded money.

The man was wearing a dark colored hoodie, jeans, gloves, a white bandana and sunglasses.

TPD said the suspect implied he had a weapon, but one was not seen.

Surveillance video shows the person grabbing money and putting it into a garbage bag.

Bank Robbery Neptune Street

The suspect then left on an e-bike.

TPD urged anyone with information to contact 813-231-6130 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.