Tampa Police 'Ride Like MADD' to help end impaired driving

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — According to Mothers Against Drunk Drivers (MADD), two out of three people will be impacted by an impaired driver during their lifetime.

To help lower those odds, the non-profit organization has been holding an annual fundraiser. All you need to participate is a bicycle and a desire to make a difference.

The Popo Peddlers are one of many teams across the state of Florida participating in the third annual Ride Like MADD cycling challenge.

For these men and women, it’s extra important because they are either retired or active Tampa police officers who know firsthand the consequences of impaired driving.

“It all started when I was seven years old. I got into a car crash with my mom and her boyfriend, who was intoxicated at the time, and as a result of that crash, I ended up getting a burn scar here, and a couple other spots on my body but the most obvious one is the one on my face,” said retired officer John Womack

However, Womack said he never considered himself a victim, because as a Tampa Police DUI sergeant, he’s seen much worse.

“I mean, just to go to some of the court proceedings afterwards to watch the defendant who showed no remorse after killing a family of three and injuring another one to the point where she is paralyzed from the waste down—I mean, it’s heart breaking,” said Womack.

This is the third year that Womack has gathered current and retired police officers to pedal as a team in the Ride Like MADD challenge.

Retired officer Michael Ruiz said it’s such a simple way to raise awareness and money.

“We’re just jumping on the bicycle, riding. We all love riding, so we are getting exercise, we’re helping out MADD, helping out the community,” said Ruiz.

Teams recruit friends, family, businesses and organizations to donate to their efforts as they record every mile they ride throughout the month of May.

“So the goal is at least 850 right now, maybe 1,000, it just depends how I feel and how hot it is,” said Womack.

Team Popo Peddlers is proud to say they’ve raised close to $10,000 combined over the past three years. That money will go toward education and outreach in hopes of ending impaired driving forever.

“If everybody would take interest and realize this is a serious epidemic, that would just help further our cause, and you can make your own team. There are several teams there already, you can join any team that you like,” said Womack.

For more information, go to www.madd.org/ridefl or walklikemadd.org