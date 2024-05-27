Tampa Police investigating shooting that left 1 injured

TAMPA, Fla. — An investigation is underway by the Tampa Police Department after a shooting that injured one person Sunday evening.

At 6:17 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the intersection of N. Albany Avenue and W. Pine Street for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult man with lower body trauma.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the shooting has not been determined, and currently, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident can contact TPD by calling 813-231-6130 or sharing a tip via Tip411, which is accessible through the TampaPD app.

Those who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), visit here, or use the free Crime Stoppers mobile app and select "Tampa."