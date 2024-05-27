Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa Police investigating shooting that left 1 injured

tampa police generic
Taylor Vinson
tampa police generic
Posted at 10:00 PM, May 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-26 22:00:40-04

TAMPA, Fla. — An investigation is underway by the Tampa Police Department after a shooting that injured one person Sunday evening.

At 6:17 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the intersection of N. Albany Avenue and W. Pine Street for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult man with lower body trauma.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the shooting has not been determined, and currently, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident can contact TPD by calling 813-231-6130 or sharing a tip via Tip411, which is accessible through the TampaPD app.

Those who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), visit here, or use the free Crime Stoppers mobile app and select "Tampa."


MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
Honor Flight of West Central Florida is a non-profit that flies veterans, free of charge, to see memorials and monuments in Washington D.C. ABC Action News anchor Wendy Ryan joined them on a recent flight, as they reflected on service, sacrifice, and lives lost.

Veterans reflect on service, sacrifice, and lives lost during Honor Flight to D.C.

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.