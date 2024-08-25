Tampa police investigating aggravated assault during attempted dog adoption

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is investigating an aggravated assault that happened between two women during an attempted dog adoption on Saturday around noon near the 1900 block of Meadowbrook Avenue.

Police said that as the transaction went on, a fight broke out and one of the women pulled out a gun.

Both women gave conflicting statements to police about what happened and the gun was seized.

The investigation is ongoing and police are working to determine the most appropriate charges.