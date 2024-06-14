Watch Now
Tampa Police arrest 71-year-old woman after body found on 26th Avenue

The suspect claimed the victim 'didn't clean up after himself'
Posted at 10:26 AM, Jun 14, 2024

TAMPA, Fla. — An arrest has been made after a body was found in Tampa on Thursday, prompting a homicide investigation.

The Tampa Police Department said the investigation started just before 9:30 a.m. when officers were called to a report of shots fired on the 1000 block of East 26th Avenue.

Officers said when they arrived on the scene, they found a man with "upper body trauma."

During the investigation, detectives determined that the suspect, 71-year-old Patricia Whitehead, and the victim shared a home. TPD said Whitehead had become angry with the victim and claimed he didn't clean up after himself.

On the day of the shooting, officers said the victim was leaving the home when Whitehead heard the victim slam the door. Whitehead retrieved her gun from her bedroom, exited the home and shot the victim multiple times.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Whitehead was arrested and taken to Orient Road Jail. She was charged with one felony count of murder in the first degree.

