Man shot during fight in Ybor City: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was shot in during a fight in Ybor City on Saturday, Tampa police officials said.

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is investigating the shooting that occurred just before 3 a.m. in the 1700 block of East 7th Avenue.

Officers directing traffic on 7th Avenue in Ybor City heard a shot fired and immediately responded, according to a TPD report.

They located an adult male who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation showed the victim and adult male suspect, who knew each other, were in a fight prior to the shooting.

There was no threat to the community, police officials said. Investigators are reviewing video related to the incident and following strong leads in this case.

This remains an active investigation. Any updates would be provided when they were available, TPD said.